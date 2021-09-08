More details released about Medford park shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. – Investigators are releasing more details about a shooting that happened Tuesday night at a Medford park.
The Medford Police Department said at about 8:28 p.m., shots were fired in the parking lot of Fichtner-Mainwaring Park near Holmes Avenue.
When first responders got to the scene, there was one victim who was unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head. Two other shooting victims were taken to local hospitals via private party.
MPD provided a list of the victims’ status as of September 8:
- A 19 year old male was shot in the head and life-flighted to Portland where he is in serious but stable condition.
- A 20 year old male was shot in the torso and is in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.
- A 20 year old male was shot in the legs and left a local hospital against medical advice
Detectives said they believe everyone involved knew each other and they were engaged in a dispute.
Evidence was found at the scene indicated there were multiple rounds fired by multiple weapons.
No suspects are in custody and the case remains under investigation.