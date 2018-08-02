More evacuations issued for Miles, Sugar Pine fires

PROSPECT, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued more evacuations Thursday evening for the Miles and Sugar Pine fires burning north of Lost Creek Lake.
According to the Sheriff’s office, the following evacuations have been issued:
Level 3 “Go”: Elk Creek Road, 8800 and above; Sugar Pine Road, all addresses; Dodes Creek Road, all addresses; Ulrich Road, 829 and above; Shelly Lane, all addresses; 4000-block Lewis Road.
Level 2 “Be Set”: Lewis Road from Highway 62 to the 3000-block; Evergreen Drive and all intersecting roads; Highway 62 between Lewis Road and Prospect Access Road; Cascade Gorge Road, all addresses; Ulrich Road from Highway 62 to the 820-block; Mill Creek Drive between Highway 62 and Prospect Access Road; Snodgrass Lane, all addresses; Mather Road, all addresses; Skookum Lane, all addresses.
Anyone under a level 3 evacuation is advised to leave immediately, this could be your only warning.