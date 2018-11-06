More first responders opting to use body armor

TEMPE, Ariz. (KPNX) – It’s a fairly new request nationwide, but more and more medical teams are now opting to use protective gear during active shooter situations with some places spending more than $260,000 dollars to do so.
The Tempe Fire Department in Arizona discussed similar gear they use and how it has benefited them.
The way police respond to these active shooter situations has changed over the years. The idea now is to get in the building as quickly as possible and confront the suspect. But that has also put other first responders like firefighter EMTs in greater danger and they say they want to be prepared for it.
It was a situation that played out in Tempe last week. Two police officers were wounded and the suspect killed as police tried to serve a protective order.
It’s incidents like that one—and the potential for a larger mass shooting—that has firefighters across the nation requesting for a new piece of equipment: bulletproof body armor.
Deputy Chief of the Tempe Fire Department Mike Atkinson explained, “We could find ourselves on these calls in any of our local cities.”
Atkinson said it’s something his department has been using for a couple of years, equipped with helmets, vests, and medkits—the extra protection is designed for situations where medics are needed in so-called “warm zone,” an area where they aren’t confronting the gunman directly but aren’t exactly out of danger either
Atkinson said, “Now we’re going a little bit deeper than we normally would have and be able to assess and treat people that normally wouldn’t have normally been assessed or treated.”
Atkinson said his crew uses the equipment for a variety of situations where they think they might need it.
And for guys used to wear gear up to 45-pounds, the extra weight isn’t much of a problem.
First responders say it’s something they hope they will never need but acknowledge they probably will. “Unfortunately, there are 200 plus active shooter events within the last 16 years, so for us, there’s a need for us to make sure that we are preparing for that type of event,” Atkinson added.