More Oregonians now qualify for free health coverage

OREGON – The Oregon Health Plan has extended its coverage with a new program called OHP Bridge.

OHP Bridge will cover adults with higher than previously allowed income. Adults within the 138% – 200% poverty level will now be covered. Benefits include free health coverage with no co-pays, deductibles, monthly premiums, and no cost to see the doctor. The Oregon Health Authority said 100,000 more people are estimated to be covered by OHP Bridge. OHP Bridge is in effect as of July 1.

Oregon Health Authority director Dr. Sejal Hathi said “OHP bridge will bridge the affordability gap between those with traditional Medicaid and those with marketplace plans.”

Oregon Senator Dr. Elizabeth Steiner said “It’s really great to see our state moving forward once again, being ahead of the curve, at the leading edge of the curve. In ways to make sure that Oregon is the healthiest state in the nation.”

Federally recognized tribe members in Oregon are also eligible to apply For more information or to apply for OHP bridge visit healthcare.gov.

