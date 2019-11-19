Home
More power outages planned for Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The people of California are preparing for another round of blackouts.

Pacific Gas and Electric announced more than 300,000 customers in 25 Northern California counties may be impacted beginning Wednesday.

They blame dry conditions and high winds, saying that there is an increased fire risk.

PG&E says it plans to inspect the de-energized lines once the high winds die down on Thursday.

They hope to restore power to most customers by Thursday evening.

PG&E serves about five million electric customers in California and rolling outages have impacted several areas so far this fire season.

In October, PG&E cut off power to almost 800,000 customers in Northern California to lower the risk of wildfires.

PG&E chief executive Bill Johnson said last month that these planned outages could continue for a decade.

The following counties will be affected by the shutoff: Alameda, Amador, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Marion, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba.

