More rental units headed to Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland Planning Commission has approved 3 new projects.
70 new units are planned for 188 Garfield Street. 60 more affordable units are planned for the “Snowberry Brook Development” on Engle and Villard Streets. And 34 more units are approved to be built on Lithia Way by the Pony Espresso Coffee House.
The units on Lithia Way will be reserved for Oregon Shakespeare Festival actors.
“Having things in the low, in the middle part of that market, means that we can have more families living here, more types of people living here… and that’s what we want, we don’t want a community that’s only one demographic,” said Julie Akins, Ashland City Councilor.
Senior city planner, Derek Severson, said in the last 8 to 10 months, they’ve had around 7 housing projects approved.
