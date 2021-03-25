More states expand COVID vaccine eligibility

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – President Biden on Thursday doubled his goal for nationwide vaccinations in his first 100 days in office. He’s now aiming to get 200 million doses in arms by May.
So, before the end of April, his original aim was 100 million in 100 days. He did it in 58.
“I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal,” Biden said. “But no other country in the world has even come close.”
Thursday, Georgia joined five other states and lowered the eligibility age to 16.
Eric Nickens Jr. with the Dekalb County Board of Health said, “It may take a little time but we will take of you and get your shot in the arm.”
And researchers now say the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines appear to work “incredibly effectively” in pregnant and breast-feeding women and they pass antibodies to their babies.
That’s all good news because, as Brown University’s Dr Megan Ranney said, “We know that catching COVID during pregnancy is really unsafe.”
As vaccinations rise across the country, the death rate falls, but CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “We’re still seeing about a thousand deaths a day. Way too many.” 1,454 lives were lost in America Wednesday. In an entire year, South Korea lost 1,589.
Former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen said, “Most of America is already speeding towards normalcy.”
More than a million people passed through American airports every day in the past two weeks. United will soon add more flights to its schedule.
Dr. Wen said, “At this point we need to look what are those things that have to occur, such as schools, and make them as safe as possible.”
Michigan just reported 65 new outbreaks in schools, as case rates climb across the state. That state’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer, said, “A mask, social distancing, hand washing, vaccinations; these are the tools that will help us be successful.” And testing.
A new report into how schools should spend the $10 billion they’ve been given concludes: baseline test everyone at the outset. Then pool test kids every single week. Staff: twice a week.