More temporary shelters possible in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Changes to Medford zoning laws make it easier for temporary shelters to operate in the city.
New zoning allows churches, hospitals, and other non-profits to operate temporary housing shelters in more parts of the city for up to 90 days.
City counselors approved a proposal given at a prior planning commission meeting with some changes to definitions and to include compliance documentation.
“I encourage the city council to approve these code changes which will allow the larger community to provide for the most vulnerable neighbors among us,” addressed a local homeless prevention coordinator to the council.
The 90 day limit on the shelters could be extended up to 180 days by the city manager’s approval. That would allow shelters more time to operate if needed.