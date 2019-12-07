More than 19,000 could lose SNAP benefits, Oregon DHS estimates

SALEM, Ore. – Thousands of Oregonians could lose their SNAP benefits because of a new federal rule.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps qualifying low-income families with what’s commonly referred to as “food stamps.”
This week, the Trump administration formalized new rules regarding work requirements for recipients of food stamps. The move will cause hundreds of thousands of people to lose access to SNAP benefits.
According to an Oregon Department of Human Services estimate, at least 19,000 Oregonians could lose their food stamps.
“SNAP plays a critical role in addressing hunger and food insecurity,” said Fariborz Pakseresht, Department of Human Services director. “SNAP benefits assist Oregonians during difficult times to help make ends meet, in particular those working low-wage or who are between jobs. For those already facing difficult circumstances, this rule exacerbates those circumstances. It also will result in an increased burden on food banks and other community resources to fill the void.”
The USDA rule change will take effect April 1 and affects people between the ages of 18 and 49 who are childless and not disabled.
Under current rules, this group is required to work at least 20 hours a week for more than three months over a 36-month period to qualify for food stamps. But states have been able to create waivers for areas that face high unemployment, including Oregon. The new rule would limit states from waiving those standards.
In a call with reporters Wednesday, the USDA said that about 688,000 people would lose access to food stamps. And, as a result, the government will save $5.5 billion over five years.