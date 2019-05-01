More than 400 migrants arrested at U.S.-Mexico border

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (NBC) – More than 400 undocumented migrants were arrested by Border Patrol agents early Tuesday morning in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
While that was happening, 230 migrants illegally crossed and were arrested at about 2 a.m. near the Antelope Wells port of entry.
Both groups were made up of mostly Central American families and unaccompanied juveniles.
Border Patrol officials say the apprehensions typically occur in the early morning hours.
Thomas Schwieger with Customs and Border Protection said, “We’ve seen a trend for sure of different hours in the morning but after midnight is definitely a trend we’ve seen.”