More than 60% of all Southwest flights canceled Tuesday and Wednesday

DALLAS, Texas – Southwest Airlines has experienced major flight cancellations and delays due to a winter storm that has hit much of the US.

Southwest has canceled a higher percentage of flights than other major airlines, with 62% of flights being canceled on Tuesday and 70% being canceled on Monday, according to FlightAware.

The airline has warned that it will be operating at a reduced schedule for the next few days and has already canceled around 10% of Thursday’s flights.

Thousands of travelers are stranded at airports across the country and the US Department of Transportation has expressed concern about Southwest’s “unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays” and “lack of prompt customer service.”

The department has said it will look into whether the airline could have done anything about the cancellations and whether it was complying with its customer service plan.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3jwxEjr