More than a dozen wildfires burning across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC News) – A Northern California school district is delaying the start of school due to damage from a wildfire that is now the largest in state history.
The Mendocino Complex Fire is actually two blazes – the Ranch and River Fires, which are among more than a dozen roaring across the state.
More than 2,000 structures have been destroyed and more than 600,000 acres are scorched.
Orange County Police arrested an arson suspect Tuesday in connection to the Holy Fire, which is burning 4100 acres in Cleveland National Forest.
