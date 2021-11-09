More Trump associates subpoenaed in Jan. 6 investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Monday morning, the investigation into the January 6th insurrection is expanding.

The House committee issued subpoenas to six more associates of former President Trump who were involved in his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, in a statement, said his committee is demanding documents and testimony from the campaign officials and others who participated in a “war room” ahead of the riot and discussed how to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

Among the questions investigators want to be answered is: “Who the associates were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all?”

Representative Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) said, “I think the subpoenas go to the heart of a conspiracy to basically overturn the results of a free and fair election. I think it’s that serious.”

The lineup includes former President Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, and senior adviser Jason Miller — who reportedly attended that “war room” meeting at an exclusive Washington hotel on January 5, strategizing how to pressure Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the electoral results — as well as campaign aide Angela McCallum, who the committee says was part of the pressure campaign on state officials.

McCallum left a voicemail last December for a Michigan state representative, urging them to back alternate electors who would support Mr. Trump over Joe Biden, who won the state. “We want to know, when there’s a resolution in the House to appoint electors for Trump, if the president can count on you to join in support,” she said.

Also subpoenaed were former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, conservative lawyer John Eastman, and Trump ally Bernard Kerik.

NBC News has reached out to all six Trump associates for comment but has not heard back.

Trump has urged his former aides and allies not to cooperate and is fighting the inquiry in court.