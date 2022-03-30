‘Morning Hours’ at Medford’s library offers outreach to those who are unhoused

MEDFORD, Ore. – A program at Medford’s library continues to help people without homes in Jackson County.

Jackson County Library Services was recently awarded a grant from AllCare Health to create the “Morning Hours” program to reach out to homeless patrons.

The grant helped pay for supplies for the program, including a 45-cup coffee maker, coffee, reusable water bottles, and 2,500 hygiene kits.

The library also partners with Oregon Health and Science University to provide warm foot soaks and free socks to those in need.

“Morning Hours” services are available every Wednesday morning from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Medford Library on South Central Avenue.

Jackson County Library Services said, “JCLS strives to create an accessible and welcoming environment, where poverty is not penalized, criminalized, or stigmatized. The library employs a full-time social worker and a team of resource specialists to support children, teen, and adult patrons seeking referral to resources that address housing insecurity, substance use disorder and recovery, mental health, employment, and more. View the schedule and find resources at jcls.org/services/social-services.”