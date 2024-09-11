Mosquitos in Phoenix test positive for West Nile Virus

PHOENIX, Ore. – The fourth instance of mosquitos testing positive for West Nile Virus in Jackson County this year has been identified in south Phoenix this week.

According to the Jackson County Vector Control District, the mosquito pool collected Tuesday, was part of a routine surveillance program.

As NBC5 News has reported over the past few months, mosquitos in both White City and Central Point also tested positive for the virus.

While most mosquito-borne infections are mild, with fever or flu-like symptoms, severe infections may cause inflammation of the brain or rarely death. The virus can also affect animals.

OHA advises folks to avoid mosquito-borne diseases by getting rid of standing water sources, using mosquito repellent and making sure screen doors and windows fight tightly.

