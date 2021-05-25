Most Southern Oregon counties remain in ‘High Risk’ category

SALEM, Ore. – Thirteen Oregon counties are now in the state’s lowest COVID-19 risk category.
Every two weeks, Governor Kate Brown announces the latest update to county risk levels. On May 25, Brown said five more counties are in the “Lower Risk” category. Notably, Multnomah County moved directly from High to Lower Risk thanks in part to a 65% adult vaccination rate.
“The science is clear: vaccines are very effective in keeping people safe from COVID-19, and they are the key to returning to normal life and lifting health and safety restrictions statewide,” said Governor Brown. “This disease remains dangerous for those in communities with high rates of unvaccinated individuals. That’s why I’m encouraging all Oregonians to roll up your sleeves, take your shot, and get a chance to change your life. It’s never been easier to get vaccinated, and you may just end up a winner through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign.”
Monday, Governor Brown said businesses in the Lower Risk category will have the option to create vaccinated sections. Implementation of this option can start Thursday.
Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath Counties remain in the High Risk category. A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.
A county vaccination data dashboard is available on OHA’s website.