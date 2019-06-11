Mother arrested for trying to drown her baby, police say

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Police say a woman was arrested in Klamath Falls for allegedly trying to drown her own baby.
The Klamath Falls Police Department said they determined Davie Ann Lamburth attempted to drown her 9-month-old daughter in a bathtub at the home she shared with her boyfriend and his grandmother.
According to detectives, the grandmother was able to stop the attempted drowning.
The infant was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center in the early morning hours of June 11, where she was deemed medically stable. She was later placed in a family member’s home.
Lamburth reportedly told investigators she wanted to hurt the child. She also admitted to using methamphetamine and heroin prior to the drowning attempt, police said.
Detectives said Lamburth was arrested after the incident. The investigation is ongoing.