Mother changes plea to ‘no contest’ for child neglect charge

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– A Grants Pass mother is changing her plea to charges of child neglect after police broke her car window to get to her baby.
At the end of January, a judge allowed Stephanie Larkin-Reinert to change her guilty plea to no contest. That means she will be convicted of the charge though she is not admitting guilt.
The incident happened back in November at the Josephine County Fairgrounds. According to a police affidavit, Larkin-Reinert went inside the fairgrounds with other children but left her 7-month-old in the vehicle.
Police broke into the car to make sure the child was safe. Larkin-Reinert was sentenced to 18 months bench probation on the charge of second-degree child neglect.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.