Mother of child who died from an overdose arrested, police say

BLY, Ore. – A local woman was arrested for allegedly contributing to the death of her child.

Investigators said this past July, an 18-month-old girl was found dead at a residence in the 19500 block of Main Avenue in the small community of Bly.

Recent autopsy results confirmed the cause of death was overdose due to fentanyl, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said.

On November 3, the girl’s mother, 24-year-old Kelsey Rose Randall of Klamath Falls, was arrested in connection with the death of her daughter. She’s now behind bars charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and child neglect.

No further information was provided by KCSO.