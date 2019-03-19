Mother of murdered Deputy addresses killer in court

Alturas, Cal. – Life in prison – without the possibility of parole.
That sentence was handed down Monday in Alturas for a man found ‘guilty’ of shooting and killing a Modoc County Sheriff’s Deputy.
The mother of fallen Modoc County Sheriff’s Deputy Jack Hopkins was blunt in her assessment Monday of the man who killed her son.
“You said in the courtroom after the verdict came in, ‘why don’t you just take me out front and shoot me.” Carol Hopkins stated. “Let me tell you, there are many of us here who would have happily obliged that if the court would have allowed it.”
Deputy Hopkins was shot and killed at a home south of Alturas in October of 2016.
A jury found convicted sex offender Jack Breiner guilty of the murder, and for the attempted murder of former Sheriff Mike Poindexter in November of last year.
He was sentenced Monday in Modoc County Court.
However, Breiner denied the crimes after sentencing. “Those were 3 felonies I didn’t even do.” Said Breiner. “That day they came back and shot my gun into the window.”
Evidence was presented at trial that Breiner used an AK-47 assault rifle in the shooting.
“It’s been the most difficult task of my life.” Carol Hopkins noted. “Writing a victim’s statement pertaining to the assassination – not murder – assassination of my son, Deputy Jack Lanceson Hopkins.”
There are still plenty of reminders and memorials to Deputy Hopkins in Alturas.
“There’s not a day goes by that we don’t think about him, that I don’t think about him personally – we miss him deeply.” Reflected Modoc County Sheriff Tex Dowdy. “But in some respects, he’s here every day.”
While a jury found Breiner fit to stand trial, Judge Candace Beason noted that he does have serious mental health issues – and is requesting that Breiner be sent to a prison appropriate for the seriously mentally ill.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.