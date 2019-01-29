Motive in Las Vegas mass shooting undetermined

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (NBCNC) – The FBI has completed its investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. History.
FBI officials say they are not able to determine why Stephen Paddock opened fire from his hotel suite on October 1st, 2017 into a crowd of people attending an outdoor concert in Las Vegas. Fifty-eight people were killed and nearly 900 others injured.
Officials do say Paddock, a retired postal service worker, accountant and real estate investor, acted alone in planning and carrying out the attack and that the reason for his rampage remains a mystery after months of study by agents and behavioral specialists.
The 64-year old fatally shot himself after the shooting rampage.