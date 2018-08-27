Motive sought in Madden shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (NBC News) – Two competitors were killed and 11 other people wounded when a gunman opened fire Sunday at a Madden 19 video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.
The first shots were apparently captured on audio live-streaming that has not been confirmed by law enforcement.
“The first shot everybody just turned around and looked and after the second third and fourth shots everyone just took off an ran for the exit,” said gamer Marquis Williams.
Gamers Elijah Clayton and Taylor Robertson died in the attack.
Authorities converged on the scene, an entertainment complex along the city’s riverfront, as witnesses ran for cover.
The gunman, 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore, Maryland, took his own life moments after opening fire.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2NpOLyy