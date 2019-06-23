Motor home up in flames, no injuries

GOLD HILL, Ore.– A motor home engulfed in flames was quickly put out by crews this weekend after views of black smoke could be seen from the interstate.
The calls came in around 9 p.m. Saturday night as people could see the smoke from I-5 and across from the Valley of Rogue State Park.
Crews responded and found the smoke came from a residence on the 2700 block of North River Road between Rogue River and Gold Hill. According to Rogue River Fire Department, the cause is still under investigation but when crews arrived the 28-foot motor home was up in flames and had spread to a 1,000 square foot building, supposedly used for storage, on the property.
No was injured in the incident and crews were able to get it under control after a couple of hours. Captain Nicco Holt of Rogue River Fire says that there were a few explosions that may have been caused by propane tanks or other types of gas tanks leading to concern for the potential of a larger fire. However, those explosions did not cause it to spread.
Rogue River was assisted by Jackson County Fire District 3, Oregon Department of Forestry and Evans Valley Fire District 6.
Crews will continue investigating to figure out the cause. Holt says the motor home has been on the property for several years and didn’t believe anyone was living in it.
