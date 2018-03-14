Motorcade route honoring APD Officer Malcus Williams announced

ASHLAND, Ore. – A memorial procession route honoring a fallen Ashland police officer has been announced.
On March 2, APD Officer Malcus Williams was on the scene of a domestic violence call when he suffered a medical event. Despite life-saving efforts, Officer Williams died at a Providence hospital later that night.
Officer Williams started his career with the Ashland Police Department on December 9, 1996. He is survived by his wife, Ona, and their three daughters, Savannah, Georgia and Brooklyn, as well as his sisters Cindy and Amy, who is also a member of the Ashland Police Department.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 17 at Ashland High School, 201 South Mountain Avenue. The public is invited to attend at 11:00 a.m.
Before the service, a motorcade procession involving family and emergency responders will begin at 9:30 a.m. APD expects over 100 public safety vehicles will be involved. The public cannot ride in the procession, but they’re encouraged to show support by lining the streets along the route.
APD provided the following route:
- From S. Mountain Ave. turn left onto Siskiyou Blvd. (Hwy. 99)
- Travel on Siskiyou Blvd. to the split where Siskiyou Blvd. becomes Lithia Way
- Travel on Lithia Way to the end of the downtown split at Helman St.
- Make a left onto Church St. and a quick Left onto E. Main St. back toward SOU
- Travel on E. Main St. until it becomes Siskiyou Blvd.
- Continue on Siskiyou Blvd. to Ashland High School.