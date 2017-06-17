Motorcycle crash erupts into flames

SHADY COVE, Ore, — An accident involving a motorcyclist and a car turned into a fiery scene Friday night.
Police say the motorcyclist was driving north through Shady Cove and stopped to turn when was rear-ended by a car and forced under another, bursting into flames.
“I ran to the guy in the highway and my first concern was, of course, ‘is he alive or what?’ Well, his eyes were closed and he wasn’t moving, but as I talked to him he opened his eyes. ‘Okay that’s good.'” described Fred Cuozzo who ran to help the motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist was airlifted for medical treatment. According to witnesses, he had injuries to his leg.
The highway was closed for a short time but is now reopened.