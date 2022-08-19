Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run crash in Klamath Falls, police say

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A woman was arrested after an alleged hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Klamath Falls.

Police said on the evening of Wednesday, August 17, officers responded to a reported crash involving a car and a motorcycle in the area of 3370 Washburn Way.

Both vehicles left the area after the crash, according to the Klamath Falls Police Department.

Eventually, the 34-year-old motorcyclist was found laying on a nearby roadway. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man sustained fatal injuries and died. His identity was not released by investigators.

KFPD said the car involved was later found by officers and that the driver, identified as 32-year-old Tashia Medina of Klamath Falls, was arrested for failing to perform the duties of a driver.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were released.