Motorcyclist dies after hitting turkey on rural Oregon highway

MORO, Ore. – A motorcyclist died after a crash on a rural Oregon highway.
Oregon State Police said just before noon Sunday, 55-year-old Junction City resident Vanesa Gunther was riding her motorcycle southbound on Highway 97 north of the community of Moro.
Near milepost 15, a wild turkey flew into the path of a northbound vehicle, which sent the bird on a collision course with Gunther.
After Gunther was hit by the turkey, she traveled across the northbound lane and hit a guardrail.
OSP said Gunther succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.