Home
Motorcyclist dies after hitting turkey on rural Oregon highway

Motorcyclist dies after hitting turkey on rural Oregon highway

News Regional Top Stories , , , , ,

MORO, Ore. – A motorcyclist died after a crash on a rural Oregon highway.

Oregon State Police said just before noon Sunday, 55-year-old Junction City resident Vanesa Gunther was riding her motorcycle southbound on Highway 97 north of the community of Moro.

Near milepost 15, a wild turkey flew into the path of a northbound vehicle, which sent the bird on a collision course with Gunther.

After Gunther was hit by the turkey, she traveled across the northbound lane and hit a guardrail.

OSP said Gunther succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »