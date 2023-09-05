Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 230 Saturday

Posted by Taylar Ansures September 5, 2023

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon State Police says a motorcyclist died after a crash on Highway 230 in Jackson County Saturday afternoon.

According to police, Richard L. Silverman, 66 of Portland, was driving his motorcycle on Highway 230 when a Toyota Corolla crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into Silverman.

Silverman was declared dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

OSP says the highway was impacted for 7 hours during the on-scene investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Taylar Ansures
