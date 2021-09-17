Motorcyclist dies in Grants Pass crash

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A motorcyclist died after crashing in Grants Pass.
Police said at about 8:45 Thursday night, dispatchers heard reports of a motorcycle striking a fence in the 1200 block of Fruitdale Drive.
When Grants Pass Police Department officers arrived at the scene, they found the rider, 66-year-old Robert Alan Lee, in the roadway. He did not survive.
Investigators said they believe Lee was traveling eastbound on Fruitdale Drive when he crashed while trying to go around a corner.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Grants Pass Police Department at 541-450-6260.