Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision on Highway 138 near Glide

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A 38-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided head-on with a Jeep Cherokee on Highway 138E near Glide on Monday morning.

According to Oregon State Police, Thomas Lee Bailey of Idleyld Park was operating a red Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Highway 138E when a white Jeep Cherokee traveling eastbound turned left in front of Bailey. The jeep and motorcycle collided head-on just after 6 a.m.

Bailey died at the scene.

The driver of the jeep, identified as 66-year-old Randolph Lee Belloir of Roseburg, was uninjured and is cooperating with officers.

Highway 138E was impacted for approximately three hours during the on-scene investigation.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.