Motorcyclist dies in Highway 62 crash

WHITE CITY, Ore. – One person was killed in a crash on Highway 62 north of Medford.

Oregon State Police said on the morning of Wednesday, September 6, 38-year-old Jamie Davenport of Shady Cove was riding a motorcycle southbound on Highway 62.

As Davenport turned east onto Avenue H, a Toyota Highlander driven by a 65-year-old Medford woman was traveling through the intersection when the two vehicles collided.

Davenport did not survive the crash.

The driver of the Highlander was not injured.

Traffic on the highway near milepost seven was impacted for about two hours during the investigation.

