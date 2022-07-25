Motorcyclist dies in Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A motorcyclist died after a crash in Josephine County over the weekend.

Oregon State Police said at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 37-year-old Aaron Cizek of Wilderville was riding a Harley Davidson Sportster Motorcycle on Highway 260.

While negotiating a corner near milepost 15, the motorcycle left the roadway and hit a tree. Cizek did not survive.

Highway 260 was reduced to one lane for about two hours while OSP, Rural Metro Fire, and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded.

No further information was provided by investigators.