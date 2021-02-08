Motorcyclist dies in Klamath Falls crash

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A motorcyclist died after a crash in downtown Klamath Falls.
Police said on the afternoon of February 7, a motorcycle operated by 68-year-old John Manuel Sarabia crashed into the side of a Dodge pickup truck that was driving through a reported green light at the intersection of Main Street and 5th Street.
According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, Sarabia was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was not injured and remained at the crash until officers arrived.
Police said the speed of the motorcycle may have been a contributing factor in the incident.
The crash remains under investigation.