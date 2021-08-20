Motorcyclist killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday between Medford and Central Point.
Oregon State Police said at about 6:00 p.m. on August 19, a Subaru Legacy driven by a Central Point resident was traveling southbound on Highway 99. When the vehicle approached Elk Street, it turned left and hit an oncoming motorcycle operated by 44-year-old Alexander Allen of Grants Pass.
Allen sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Subaru was not injured.
OSP did not say if anyone was facing any charges in connection with the crash.
No further information was provided.