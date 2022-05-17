Motorcyclist killed in Klamath County crash

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff May 17, 2022

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A motorcyclist died after a crash in Klamath County Sunday.

Oregon State Police said on May 15, 2022, 47-year-old Ralph Lagoy of Tulelake, California, was riding a Kawasaki Concours motorcycle on Highway 39 east of Klamath Falls.

When Lagoy reached the intersection of Highway 50 near the Oregon-California border, his motorcycle struck a stop sign and left the roadway, coming to rest in a nearby field.

Lagoy did not survive the crash.

No further information was provided by OSP.

