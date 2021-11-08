Motorcyclist killed in Klamath Falls crash

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – One person died after a crash in Klamath Falls.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of Sunday, November 7, 66-year-old Robert Allen Washburn was riding his motorcycle in Klamath Falls. At about 5:45 p.m., he was at the intersection of Summers Lane and Bristol Avenue when he was reportedly hit by a vehicle and knocked off his motorcycle, putting him in the path of a second vehicle. He was struck by that vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene.

“The initial investigation suggests that motorcycle speed, handling and equipment failure may have contributed to the crash,” the sheriff’s office said. “The investigation is ongoing, no citations were issued and there were no additional injuries reported from the crash.”

No further information was provided by investigators.