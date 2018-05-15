Motorcyclist killed near Prospect

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A motorcyclist was killed after he encountered a deer on a Jackson County highway.
According to Oregon State Police, 37-year-old Ottawa, Canada resident Gary Yarmie was traveling with a group of 18 other motorcyclists on Highway 62 near Prospect Monday.
At about 10:00 a.m. a deer ran into the roadway in the middle of the group. The deer collided with Yarmie, causing him to lose control and leave the road. He hit a tree and suffered fatal injuries. Yarmie was pronounced dead at the scene.