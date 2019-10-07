Motorcyclist seriously injured in Redwood Highway crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash west of Grants Pass.
Rural Metro Fire said on the morning of October 7, a motorcycle and car collided on Highway 199/Redwood Highway in the Redwood area of Josephine County.
The highway was temporarily shut down as numerous agencies responded to the scene, firefighters said.
According to RMF, the driver of the car was not injured. However, the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
State police are investigating the crash.