Deschutes County, Ore. – A Redmond man was arrested for reckless driving and assault following a central Oregon road rage incident, according to Oregon State Police.
On July 12 at around 3:15 p.m., Troopers responded to a crash that occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle on Highway 97 near milepost 128.
Police said prior to the crash, 20-year-old Justin Durr was driving a Ford Mustang when he was passed by another vehicle.
According to OSP, Durr became “enraged” by the actions of the other driver. He tried to catch up to the vehicle, but instead forced a motorcyclist to crash.
The motorcycle operator, 40-year-old Jerome Worley, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Durr was arrested on charges of reckless driving and third-degree assault.