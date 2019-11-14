Motorola unveils new Razr smartphone

An iconic phone that was a hot item in the late ‘90s is coming back with a radical update.
The Motorola Razr cell phone was popular until the early 2000s in part because of its sleek, slim clamshell design and metal construction.
Wednesday night, Motorola unveiled a new version of the Razr, which now has a foldable screen in place of a keyboard. There’s also a smaller touch screen on the front so you can still use the phone while it’s closed.
The new Razr will debut on Verizon’s network and will cost $1,500 when it hits stores in January 2020.