Mount Ashland is giving some kids the chance to ski for free

ASHLAND, Ore. – Mt. Ashland is hosting a Winter Wellness Day for some kids in the Rogue Valley.

Some kids involved in La Clinica, Maslow Project, CASA and Kids Unlimited will get the chance to ski for free.

Hiram Towle with the Mount Ashland Ski Area said the event is a great way to get kids off the couch.

“We often call ourselves the Xbox antidote and we get kids outside and get them healthy and trick them into learning something about nature,” Towle said.

The kids are getting free lift tickets, free equipment rentals, lessons and lunch.

Right now, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Jackson County is looking for more donations of winter clothes.

Call the Children’s Advocacy Center for more information.

