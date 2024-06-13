Mount Ashland welcomes guests for summer season

ASHLAND, Ore. – Community members are invited to enjoy Mount Ashland’s summer season starting on Friday.

According to the ski area, the restaurant and retail shop inside the lodge will be open every Friday through Sunday from now until Labor Day.

“Mt. Ashland is a hub of summer recreation in southern Oregon, with access to many great trails and epic views of the Rogue and Shasta Valleys,” said Andrew Gast, Mt. Ashland’s General Manager. “Our goal is to be a base camp for mountain visitors. Our mountain is a special place in the summertime, and we hope that those who have never visited will take a few hours to explore the unique alpine landscape or enjoy one of our activities and a meal or drinks.”

Events including movie nights, tie-dye events, and a disc golf tournament will be offered throughout the summer.

Mount Ashland is also kicking off a summer program for kids. Through the Alpine Adventure program, kids from 8-years-old to 13-years-old can participate in camps and mini-camps. Those include hiking, nature, arts and crafts, as well as mountain sports.

“These youth summer programs are a testament to our nonprofit mission,” reiterated Gast. “At our core, we are dedicated to introducing people of all ages to the joys of mountain recreation. Mt. Ashland offers an unparalleled setting to enjoy the mountains. It’s a place where you can bask in the cool breeze, soak in the beautiful views, and feel inspired by the power and beauty of nature.”

To find out more, visit the Mount Ashland Summer webpage.

