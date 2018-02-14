Mount Hood climb ends in tragedy

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KGW) – A climber died on Oregon’s Mount Hood Tuesday after falling more than 700 feet.
Three other climbers were with the man when he fell. Two of the climbers were able to get down to Timberline Lodge with the help of rescuers, while the other climber suffered a serious injury, not believed to be life-threatening, and was taken down by sled.
“They appear to be physically and mentally exhausted, which I think is a normal reaction to an event like today,” said Sgt. Brian Jensen with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
A second group of three climbers also made their way down the mountain with the help of rescuers.
Office of Emergency Management officials confirmed that the climber who fell was on the way up to the summit, without using ropes. Three other members of that party performed CPR until the helicopter arrived.
