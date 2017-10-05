Mount Shasta community mourns death of couple

Mount Shasta, Calif. — Authorities are dealing with what they are calling a homicide-suicide in Mount Shasta.
It happened Wednesday morning along the 300 block of Old Mccloud Avenue.
Two children inside the home were not hurt.
The sanctuary at First Baptist Church in Mount Shasta was completely filled with members from the church and the community Wednesday night mourning the death of a couple that meant so much to them.
According to Mount Shasta Police, officers found 35-year-old Daniel Moll and 34-year-old Rena Moll deceased around seven Wednesday morning.
Police say they had responded to the home after a 911 call of two people injured from gunshot wounds.
One church member who knew the Moll family says the high volume of attendance at the service shows what an impact the family had on the community and how everyone can come together in hard times.
“This is a chance to know that even though we hurt, God is our hope and God is the reason that all these people came out for something that happened this morning.”
Police say two children were found in the home uninjured.
Friends of the family say both are around the age of 10.
Those who knew Daniel and Rena say Daniel played the guitar in the church’s band and Rena was a ballet teacher for young children.
This is an ongoing investigation. NBC5 News will bring you updates as they become available.