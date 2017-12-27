Mount Shasta man found dead on forest road

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A Mount Shasta man was found dead on a rural Northern California road.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on December 21, a motorist found a dead man lying in the roadway of Medicine Lake Road, fifteen miles from the nearest highway.
Deputies responded to the scene and were able to identify the man as 72-year-old James Herbert Lloyd. A vehicle registered to Lloyd was found stuck in the snow about seven miles north of where he was found.
Investigators will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of Lloyd’s death.
Following the incident, SCSO offered the following advice to winter travelers:
“As we enter winter, the SCSO reminds everyone to review updated weather and roadway conditions and use extreme caution while driving. Ensure your vehicle is in good running condition, has plenty of fuel, carry chains, and carry emergency supplies such as roadway flares, flashlight, blanket, extra food, water, winter clothing, and ensure your windshield wipers, tires, spare tire, and other equipment have been inspected and are ‘road safe.’ It is a good idea to carry a charged cellular phone, travel with others if possible, and advise a reliable person of your destination, route, and time of arrival. We want everyone to arrive at their destinations safely. It is always a good idea to plan your trip and remember that safety is everyone’s responsibility.”