Mount Shasta Police looking for at-risk missing 32-year-old man

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Mount Shasta Police Department is looking for a missing 32-year-old man last seen in the area of Spring Street Thursday morning.

Police say Tyler Wade Myers, who was reported as an at-risk missing person, was believed to be headed toward a nearby Chevron gas station or Lake Siskiyou around 10 a.m.

Tyler is driving a green Subaru Forester with California license plate number 5VVX702.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt with the words ‘Everything Is Fine’ printed on it and blue jeans with black shoes.

Police say Tyler frequents the Lake Siskiyou area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Mount Shasta Police Department.