Mountain biker found dead on trail near Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A mountain biker was found dead on a trail west of Ashland.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday afternoon, a hiker found a 56-year-old Ashland man on the ground along with his bike on near the Hitt Road Trail.
According to deputies, the trail is about two miles south of Strawberry Lane. It’s a common route for hikers and mountain bikers.
JSCO will be handling the investigation, as the location is technically outside Ashland city limits.
Investigators haven’t yet determined how the man died. His name will be released once his family and friends have been notified.
Police provided no further details.