Mountain lion seen in Phoenix city limits

PHOENIX, Ore. – A mountain lion was reportedly seen walking along Bear Creek in Phoenix.
The Phoenix Police Department said the sighting happened at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday near the corner of North Phoenix Road and Luman Road.
Officers searched the area, but they weren’t able to find the mountain lion.
Police said, “The Phoenix Police Department would like to advise the residents in the area and individuals using the greenway in the area to stay alert, keep your pets inside and if you happen to see the cat, call dispatch at (541)776-7206.”
No further information was provided.
The latest sighting comes a few days after a cougar was killed in Medford.