Mountain lion spotted at Santa Rosa department store relocated

SANTA ROSA, Calif – It was more than the typical Monday for employees of the Macy’s department store in Santa Rosa, California.
Many arrived to work to find a mountain lion hanging out near the store’s front door.
The big cat moved into this planter box outside of Macy’s and stayed hidden behind the bushes for a couple of hours until Fish and Wildlife officers were able to tranquilize the big cat.
Officials say the cat was just old enough to leave its mother and was likely looking for a territory of its own.
“And this is a youngster who’s just trying to find his or her way around,” Quinton Martins with the Living with Lions Project explained. “They’re moving and moving until they get to a place where they can find a gap in the landscape to settle down.”
The animal was taken to a remote area north of Santa Rosa and released.