Mountain View Estates first Firewatch neighborhood within Almeda footprint

TALENT, ORE. – This Sunday marks 4 years since the devastating Almeda fire.

One neighborhood is setting a shining example of community resiliency.

One of many manufactured home parks affected by the Almeda fire, Mountain View Estates has become the first nationally recognized Firewise neighborhood within the fire’s footprint.

The milestone was established in June through Firebrand Resiliency Collectives Ready NOW program.

From setting priorities to implementing action plans, community members led the entire process.

“It’s just a really good example of community resilience,” said FRC executive director Tucker Teutsch, “of just leveraging those neighborhood relationships to prevent another wildfire like Almeda from reeking the same havoc and levels of destruction.”

Residents of the 55 and up community will come together on Saturday to install their official Firewise USA signage.

